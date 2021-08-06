Forbes has published a list of the 100 highest paid stars. It is led by model Kylie Jenner | Hromadske television

Kylie Jenner raised $ 590 million by selling 51% of Kylie Cosmetics. She is also the only woman in the top 10 highest paid stars this year.
Second place in American rap artist Kanye West. He made $ 170 million from an ad deal with Adidas. The third position of the Swiss tennis player Roger Federer – he made $ 106 million.
The top 10 also includes:
- football player Cristiano Ronaldo – $ 105 million;
- football player Lionel Messi – $ 104 million;
- Actor Tyler Perry – $ 97 million
- footballer Neymar – $ 95.5 million;
- radio host Howard Stern – $ 90 million;
- basketball player LeBron James – $ 88.2 million;
- actor Dwayne Johnson – $ 87.5 million
Singer Elton John ranked 14th with $ 81 million, singer Ariana Grande in 17th place with 72 million dollars.
During the year, British singer Ed Sheeran earned $ 64 million (23rd place), although his pause in his musical career has been going on for a year.
Singer Taylor Swift earned $ 63.5 million (25th), while writer J.K. Rowling earned $ 60 million (28th).
19-year-old Billie Eilish earned $ 53 million (43rd place), while South Korean boy band BTS earned slightly less – $ 50 million (47th place).
The ranking is closed by footballer Mohammed Salah with 35.1 million dollars (100th place), actress Angelina Jolie with 35.5 million (99th place) and tennis player Serena Williams from 36 million dollars (98th place).