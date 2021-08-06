Forbes has published a list of the 100 highest paid stars. It is led by model Kylie Jenner | Hromadske television

Kylie Jenner raised $ 590 million by selling 51% of Kylie Cosmetics. She is also the only woman in the top 10 highest paid stars this year.

Second place in American rap artist Kanye West. He made $ 170 million from an ad deal with Adidas. The third position of the Swiss tennis player Roger Federer – he made $ 106 million.

The top 10 also includes:

football player Cristiano Ronaldo – $ 105 million;

football player Lionel Messi – $ 104 million;

Actor Tyler Perry – $ 97 million

footballer Neymar – $ 95.5 million;

radio host Howard Stern – $ 90 million;

basketball player LeBron James – $ 88.2 million;

actor Dwayne Johnson – $ 87.5 million

Singer Elton John ranked 14th with $ 81 million, singer Ariana Grande in 17th place with 72 million dollars.

During the year, British singer Ed Sheeran earned $ 64 million (23rd place), although his pause in his musical career has been going on for a year.









Singer Taylor Swift earned $ 63.5 million (25th), while writer J.K. Rowling earned $ 60 million (28th).