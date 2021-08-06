Give Oak in Yuba County 2021

The crime comedy “Writing an Oak in Yuba District” in cinemas of Ukraine from March 11, 2021.

Allison Jenny and Mila Kunis / still from the movie “Give Oak in Yuba County”

From March 11, 2021, a new crime comedy from the director of “The Servants” and “The Girls on the Train” Tate Taylor – “Writing an Oak in Yuba County” comedic and dramatic actors. Just worth Mila Kunis, who herself admits that she played her most cynical role, as it should be done in a black comedy like the works of the Coen brothers.

Before the Ukrainian premiere, together with Volga Ukraine, we decided to figure out the intricacies of creating a new film, which differs not only in its original name, but also in a non-trivial plot. And in the production chair of the film, inspired by an extraordinary script, was Jake Gyllenhaal.

About the plot

Welcome to a quiet town in the southern United States in Yuba County, a typical one-story American place where everything looks good. Sue Buttons lives here – a housewife whose daughter grew up, her husband is constantly at work, like her sister. She works several hours a day, and the rest of the time her best friend is the TV. Sue is so inconspicuous and insecure that even the supermarket employees do not notice her. And then one day, at a very unfortunate moment, Sue’s sister Nancy, a local TV reporter with very big ambitions, visits Sue. The house is a mess, the sister’s husband, Karl, is nowhere to be found. Therefore, Sue says on the go: “Karl is missing, he was kidnapped.” To which Nancy replies: “Who needs Karl?” Oh, it turns out that a lot of people need Karl Buttons. Instead of going to the police, the heroines immediately undertake to shoot a report about the disappearance of a quiet local banker. And after that hot times come in Yuba, because literally everyone is involved in the story: the police, the mafia, the media, and of course, puzzled relatives and caring local residents.

Casting

The role of the quiet and inconspicuous Sue Buttons, who finds herself in the center of an incredible mess, was played by very bright in life Allison Jenny – winner of the Oscar for the film “I, Tonya”, as well as seven Emmy awards for her outstanding work on American television. Jenny, who was friends with director Tate Taylor for many years (and played in seven of his films, including the famous “The Servant”), does not hide in her interviews that she would play any role in his film, and already such an unusual one – so one hundred percent …

Juliet Lewis and Allison Jenny / still from the movie “Give an Oak in Yuba County”

The role of the too ambitious half-sister Nancy went to the comedy superstar Mile Kunis, who believes that the main characteristic of her heroine is incredible selfishness: “Nancy is still a fruit, she is an impenetrable selfish who, even in her sister’s trouble, will see benefits for herself. She so desperately wants to get a sensation into their own hands, that little will stop at anything. “









The mafia’s daughter Mina, who needs to prove her need for her father’s business, was unexpectedly played by another comedian Aquafina, the role of her henchman – the star of the show “Westworld” Clifton Collins Jr. Local TV star Gloria Michaels, who is struggling to “take history” away from Nancy, is Juliet Lewis, who critics say has played her best role in years.

Aquafina and Clifton Collins Jr. / still from the movie “Give Oak in Yuba County”

In all this chaos, the local police detective Harris, played by Regina Hall (“Think Like a Man”, “Cool Girls”), is trying to sort out – a reasonable, adequate, competent woman. But can she withstand the onslaught of madness that will fall on her head?

In addition, the film will feature stand-up comedian Wanda Sykes, legendary actress Ellen Barkin, Matthew Modine as the very same Carl Buttons, Jimmy Simpson played his unlucky brother, Samira Wiley appeared as his brother’s pregnant bride, and Bridgett Everett and Chris Lovell also played in the film. …

Still from the movie “Give Oak in Yuba County”

Making a movie

Debutante Amanda Idoko’s screenplay made a big impression on Tate Taylor, who, along with his company and Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal’s production label, bought the rights to the film in the fall of 2018. Then it became known that Allison Jenny had joined the film. During the spring of 2019, Mila Kunis, Aquafin, and other up-to-date comedy stars joined Give Oak in Yuba County.

The creators note the uniqueness of Amanda Idoko’s style, and Tate Taylor in an interview with Entertainment Tonight noted: “Amanda wrote a unique text – it is very funny, quite cynical and asks a question on very important topics: media dependence on sensations and our dependence on shock content, a strong desire become famous, jump over your head, engage yourself in something other than the gray days. And the film is simply ridiculous. It’s an incredible scenario, in which an unexpected ending, so we could not afford to let it in. “

Still from the movie “Give Oak in Yuba County”

The filming of the film was completed by the end of the summer of 2019 in the state of Georgia and was originally planned to premiere in the first half of 2020, but here, too, the pandemic has made its own adjustments. As a result, all over the world, the incredible adventures of Sue Buttons and company will only appear on screens now.

