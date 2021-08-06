Gwyneth Paltrow in TOUS Romantic Jewelry Stories | Intermoda.Ru

The charming winner of all possible film awards, one of the most beautiful actresses on the planet and part-time mother of two, Gwyneth Paltrow continues to fulfill the mission of an elegant ambassador of fashion brands. This year the actress

has become the international face of the Spanish jewelery brand TOUS and will play a major role in all Tender Stories campaigns that aim to show tenderness in all its forms.

“Tender Stories No. 4 ”is a personal and touching story about how love brings people together. Gwyneth Paltrow plays the main character Alice, a woman who loves her soul mate with all her heart and waits despite the distance between them. As in the previous Tender Stories, the campaign includes a fashion clip that tells a new story of tenderness in the language of professional cinema, using bright, deep and exciting tones.









And on the eve of Valentine’s Day, TOUS presents a new collection that will help a man in love find the key to a woman’s heart.

The brand offered a fresh look at the traditional symbol of all lovers – the heart – and presented a key-shaped jewelry piece.

The collection includes pendants, bracelets and necklaces made of various materials: 925 sterling silver, 925 pink silver with rubies, and, of course, 18K gold with diamonds.



Diana Mitskevich