Harry Styles, Ryan Gosling and 5 more stars who did not graduate from high school

Everyone has their own path to success, and these celebrities are proof of that.

Harry Styles dropped out of school for a talent show













Harry Styles

Shortly before the fateful casting in The X Factor, Harry Styles was preparing for the certification exams in law and sociology and dreamed of working as a physiotherapist. But the success of boy band One Direction prevented him from graduating from high school and getting a profession. But he opened up incredible prospects for the development of a solo career, work in Hollywood, charity and activism.

Daniel Radcliffe only studied at Hogwarts

Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2″

Bye Harry Potter was the star pupil of Hogwarts , its performer, Daniel Radcliffe, did not have time to combine a busy shooting schedule and getting an education. Although the actor went through only a minimal school curriculum with tutors in between Potter films, Daniel, by his own admission, does not regret it. “I think if I had gone the other way, I wouldn’t be half as confident in myself as I am now. I am not saying that I am a brazenly confident person. But I do not doubt my intellectual development, ”he said in an interview.

Cameron Diaz chose a modeling career over school

Cameron Diaz in The Other Woman

Cameron Diaz studied at Long Beach Polytechnic High School (her classmate, by the way, was Snoop Dogg) and planned to become a zoologist. When she was 16 years old, the Elite Modeling Management scout told Cameron about the prospects of working as a model and offered to sign a contract. Instead of final exams, she went to conquer the catwalks, soon acquired useful contacts and at 22 she got her first big role in the movie “The Mask” with Jim Carrey. Lack of education did not prevent Diaz from not only arranging a successful career in Hollywood, but also Start your own bissnes : Since last year, the actress has been producing organic wine under her own brand.

Ryan Gosling was the class’s top bully

Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049

The gallant heartthrob Ryan Gosling dreamed of becoming an actor since childhood, which is why he was the most obnoxious student at school. “When I first saw Rambo, this film made such a huge impression on me that I imagined that Rambo was me,” he said in an interview. “I believed it so strongly that one day I brought a few steak knives to school and threw them around at recess, thinking we were in a movie!” At 17, fortunately for the staff at Lester B. Pearson High School in Ontario, Ryan took the papers and continued to showcase his acting talent at The Mickey Mouse Club with Justin Timberlake, gradually paving the way for a Golden Globe and two Oscar nominations. …









Quentin Tarantino dropped out of school to be closer to cinema

Quentin Tarantino at the Oscar 2020 ceremony

Although the eminent filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has no high school diploma, he was quite a talented student. “I loved history. These lessons were easy for me, because they resembled films, ”he said in an interview. At the age of 17, Tarantino got a job in a local cinema (he got the post of a doorman) and dropped out of school. But the money saved up at work allowed him to pay for acting courses in the theater troupe of James Best, and at the age of 20 he made his first film “Love of a Birds in Captivity”, in which he simultaneously acted as a screenwriter, director and actor. Now in the piggy bank of his merits there are two Oscars, Palme d’Or, three Golden Globes, two BAFTA awards and many more prestigious awards. Next year, Tarantino plans to start filming the third part of the legendary film “Kill Bill”.

Tom Cruise expelled for inappropriate behavior

Tom Cruise in the movie Oblivion

Tom Cruise’s parents prepared their son for a career as a priest: he attended Franciscan seminary and truly professed Catholicism. His religious career was cut short by a stupid offense: together with his classmates, Tom was caught stealing wine (they stole it from mentors), after which he was suspended from school. A damaged reputation prevented Cruise from continuing to count on the post of a priest, but it allowed him to concentrate on his favorite hobby. A year later, the future actor moved to New York and at the age of 19 got his first role in the film “Endless Love”. Having established himself on the big screen, Cruise returned to his childhood hobby, although this time he leaned towards studying Scientology (which greatly influenced his marriages to Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes and his relationship with his daughter Suri).

Drew Barrymore started adulthood too early

Drew Barrymore in the movie “All the Way”