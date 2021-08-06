Harry Styles to play husband Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling

Initially, they wanted to take Shia LaBeouf for this role.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles will appear in Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling. In addition to him, the film stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson.



This isn’t Styles’ first film role. In 2017, the musician starred in Christopher Nolan’s film Dunkirk and received positive reviews from critics.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is a thriller about a housewife who starts to notice some very strange happenings, which makes her think she’s going crazy. The role of the housewife went to Florence Pugh, and Harry Styles will play her husband (initially they wanted to give the role to Shia LaBeouf, but the actor dropped out of the project). According to the plot, the hero of Styles loves his wife very much, but hides some terrible secret from her.

Work on the film is due to begin this fall, with a premiere date still unknown.

Harry Styles’ last album to date, Fine Line, was released in December 2019. It was nominated for BRIT Awards in the Album of the Year category, and the single “Watermelon Sugar” topped the Billboard Hot 100.

On March 30, 2021, Styles will perform at the Megasport Sports Center in Moscow. Initially, the singer’s concert was supposed to take place in June 2020, but due to the coronavirus, the performance had to be postponed. Previously purchased tickets remain valid.











