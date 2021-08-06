Harry Styles was seen on a date with Olivia Wilde: “Smiled like the Cheshire cats”

Actor and singer Harry Styles was spotted on a romantic date with actress Olivia Wilde in London. A source who saw the couple shared the details with The Mirror.

According to an insider, the couple settled in an outdoor cafe away from the rest of the visitors. Styles and Wilde looked “in love” and happy.

“They grinned at each other all night like Cheshire cats. She crossed her legs and hugged him gently. They looked completely amazed, ”said an eyewitness to the meeting.

Recall that the celebrity romance began on the set of Wild's film Don't Worry, Sunshine, in which the actor played one of the main roles. Insiders noted that Wilde attracted the 26-year-old artist with an "open mind" and independent character, and they began dating almost immediately. The public found out about the affair in January this year, when she caught the celebrities holding hands for a walk, and Styles introduced the actress as his girlfriend at his agent's wedding.









Olivia Wilde had previously dated actor Jason Sudeikis for nine years, and their relationship began in 2011. In 2013, the couple got engaged, and a year later they had a son, Alexander. In 2016, Wilde gave birth to a daughter, Daisy, but announced her separation last fall.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin