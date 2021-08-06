The meeting with the actor overshadowed even her victory at the Oscars.







The 32-year-old actress took a virtual part in the Jess Cagle show and in an interview admitted that Leonardo DiCaprio had been her main crush all her life. Emma Stone is so crazy about the 46-year-old Hollywood heartthrob that communication with him overshadowed her victory at the 2017 Oscars: Leo then presented the star with the coveted statuette, which she received for the main role in La La Land.









“I watched Titanic in the cinema seven and a half times. He was the love of my life. I had an autographed photo of him in my bedroom, which they gave me for my 12th birthday. I walked towards Leo and thought it was officially the most surreal moment in my life. I couldn’t believe it, ”said Emma.

“He probably thinks I’m a little weird because every time I see him, I ask how he’s doing,” the actress continued. – He is very cute. Very tall … And I think he is a fantastic actor. I’ve watched all of his films. He’s stuck in my head like Jack Dawson. And it always will be. “