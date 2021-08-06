How Tom Felton Wished Emma Watson a Happy Birthday

“Одна единственная”, - комментарий актера под постом заставил фанатов вновь поверить в Драмиону .

April 15 can officially be called the date of Emma Watson, because it was on this day that the talented and extraordinarily beloved actress on the planet was born. The Harry Potter star turned 31 yesterday and gave her friends, family and colleagues the opportunity to remember the best times they spent with Emma.

Undoubtedly, our favorite milestone in Watson’s career is the one associated with the ageless saga of J.K. Rowling, in whose universe Emma played the precocious but arrogant girlfriend of the protagonist Hermione Granger.

To mark the special day, Tom Felton, Watson’s longtime colleague and close friend, exhibited a photo-reminiscence, reminding ourselves and us how many years the actors have already known each other.

Despite the fact that in the world of Harry Potter, the heroes of Emma and Tom remained implacable enemies to the very end, in real life the situation is somewhat different. 33 year old actor who played Draco Malfoy, shared a cute photo of Emma’s birthday, adding a surprisingly touching comment. “One and only” – signed the singer and star of numerous films in addition to “Harry Potter”.

“Wow, what little kids they were! It seems that this photo was taken in the first years, because in the background you can see the poster of the movie about ScoobyDu for 2002. This is probably the premiere of the first or second film in the franchise, that is, Emma is 12 years old here and Tom is 14. It’s nice that we can say that they have been friends for over a decade. They are best friends since childhood. – This so touching. “







It’s no secret that Tom Felton was a kind of first love for young Emma Watson, but this couple never crossed the line of “best friends” status from the first meeting. And although Emma confessed how much the girl liked Tom, the actor himself repeatedly said that he sees her only as a younger sister. Here’s what Watson said in 2012:

“Between the ages of 10 and 12, I really liked Tom Felton. We all like bad guys, and he was also a few years older and had skateboard… That was the whole point. He also managed to do tricks on a skateboard. He was so cool. ”

Almost 10 years have passed since the release of the last film, but the friendship between the actors remains strong. Several years ago, Tom even posted a snapshot showing him teaching his girlfriend to play the guitar.

Recently it became known that Emma Watson found her soul mate in the form of businessman Leo Robinton… The rest of the Harry Potter cast members also began to gradually arrange their personal lives. Rupert Grint recently became a father, and the actors who played Seamusa Finnigan and Padmu Patil, also get used to life as a threesome – with their loved ones and first-borns.