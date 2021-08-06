In one face: how Brad Pitt copies the style of his women – Stars

One of the cult actors of modern Hollywood knows how to effectively change images in real life. Moreover, the reason for changing the “bow” is a woman who at this point in time is next to Pitt. Today we decided to recall the moments when Brad could be mistaken for almost the twin of his next girlfriend.

Brad and Juliet Lewis

The star of the distant x 90s, Juliet Lewis, appeared for some time in the company of handsome Pitt, the paparazzi already then noticed the similarity of the stars almost during every exit. So, Pitt preferred the simplest style to match Lewis. Jeans and casual cotton shirts were Brad’s constant companions at the time, going so far as to copy his girlfriend’s gait.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow

During the affair with Gwyneth Pitt, he remained platinum blonde for a long time, which was in fact Paltrow's specialty. The Pitt-Paltrow couple were considered one of the most beautiful at the time, and we can't help but agree. Brad liked Gwyneth's bright style so much that he not only adopted love in leather jackets, strict lines, but even tried to repeat the hairstyle of his beloved.









Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Many considered the union of the two actors canonical – no one could even imagine that such a love could pass. But let’s go back to the days when the couple appeared on the red carpet with might and main, pleasing the eyes of fans and photographers. Pitt mimicked Aniston already in the first year of their relationship: the actor tried to fully correspond to his woman, it was impossible to blame them for a lack of taste or any dissonance in the images. The Pitt-Aniston pair perfectly matched not only at social events, but also in real life, who knows, it was planned or we saw a real unity of souls.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Bright and daring Angelina instantly captivated Pitt, so much so that the actor became Jolie’s partner for ten years. The most beautiful woman in Hollywood and an actor with the same unofficial title – could you imagine a more perfect couple? Even though lovers meet today only to settle legal issues regarding divorce, in the middle of the 2000s, the Pitt-Jolie couple conquered any red carpet. Each exit of the couple was enveloped in an aura of luxury – strict lines, images from eminent stylists and natural beauty with charisma “stole” all attention at every event. Probably, it was during this period that Pitt found his own style, which he follows to this day. I should say thank you to Angelina.