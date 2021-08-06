It’s not easy at all: for which of the stars, pregnancy was a test – Stars

For some women, expecting a baby is a great time that you remember with a smile even a few years after giving birth. However, there are cases when pregnancy turns into a real nightmare for a future mother, and this can happen to absolutely any woman, including a superstar. We decided to collect celebrities who at one time could not boast of a calm pregnancy.

Serena Williams

Williams’ pregnancy did not go as smoothly as she would like – the tennis player was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism back in 2011, which means a high likelihood of blood clots. There was a very high probability of complications if there were serious problems with the vessels in the last stages of pregnancy. The athlete was put on storage – nevertheless, I had to get nervous – fortunately, the child was born quite healthy and the mother and the baby were soon discharged home.

Kim Kardashian

The main trendsetter of Hollywood – Kim Kardashyash – also could not spend 9 months in peace, waiting for the addition to the family. The fact is that Kim’s blood pressure was constantly rising, in addition, the star was struggling with puffiness. Doctors prescribed the girl in both cases of pregnancy special drugs that improved blood circulation. For the third time, Kardashian did not risk her health, so the baby was carried by a surrogate mother.









Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress is already a mother three times, and the first two times Gwyneth did not have the idea that in principle there could be problems with pregnancy. However, having become pregnant, the actress could not bear the baby – there was a miscarriage, which was accompanied by such serious complications that Paltrow had to save a whole team of doctors. Gwyneth did not make further attempts to get pregnant.

Madonna

The pop queen radically changed her eating habits during her first pregnancy – the artist consumed as much fast food as she could, although until that moment she had always adhered to a diet that allowed her to stay in great shape for many years. It’s no surprise that Madge has gained almost half of her usual weight. In addition, during childbirth, the artist had to take extra care, since the baby did not want to be born, the doctors had to operate on the singer.