Jennifer Aniston “cleared the ranks” of her friends from anti-vaccines

52-year-old Jennifer Aniston gave a new interview, in which the conversation turned to the coronavirus. The star of the series “Friends” noted that many more people are against vaccination or simply do not want to be vaccinated. The actress called it a shame and added that such individuals have no place in her social circle.

“I just lost a few people on my weekly schedule who refused to (vaccinate. – Approx. ed.) or kept silent about it, and it was annoying. I believe it is your moral and professional responsibility to report this, as not everyone is tested every single day. It’s difficult because everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but many opinions are not based on anything other than fear or propaganda, ”Aniston told In Style magazine.

“Because if you have a strain, you can still pass it on to me. I may get a little sick, but I will not be admitted to the hospital and I will not die. But I can pass it on to someone else who does not have a vaccine and his health is at risk, put his life at risk. This is why I am worried. In this case, we have to take care not only of ourselves, ”wrote Aniston.

We will remind, earlier, the actress shared her plans that she wants to live to 115 years and remain blooming.

