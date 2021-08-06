Jennifer Aniston explains why she is against anti-vaccines

Jennifer Aniston

The other day, 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston gave a big interview to InStyle magazine, in which, in particular, she touched upon the topic of vaccination against coronavirus. So, the actress admitted that she stopped communicating with friends who oppose vaccinations against COVID-19.

While many supported her decision, other netizens criticized Aniston. One internet user wondered why Jennifer was so worried about unvaccinated people around her, if she herself was vaccinated. The actress’s answer was not long in coming.

Because if you are infected with some kind of virus, you can still infect me. I can get sick, but I will not be admitted to the hospital and I will not die. But I can pass the virus on to someone else who is not vaccinated and whose health is vulnerable. In this way, I could put the lives of these people at risk. This is why I am worried. We must take care not only of ourselves,

– explained the star.

In an interview, the actress explained that she has no time for anti-vaccines or those who “just don’t listen to the facts” when it comes to science. The Friends star said she believed most Americans who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus base their stance on “fear or propaganda.”

There are still many people who oppose vaccines or simply don’t listen to the facts. This is a real shame. I lost several people from my environment who refused to vaccinate, and this is very regrettable,

– Jen noted.







