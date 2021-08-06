Jennifer Aniston shares photos from the filming of the special “Friends”

There are new photos from the set of the Friends special issue. Them on your instagram published Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel in the series.

The actress writes that she is still enjoying the emotions she got from filming the “reunion”. “Swipe to see … Basilion selfie with five of them. David Schwimmer’s face shows how it feels when two completely different worlds meet, ”Aniston writes.

She shared a photo with Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. The actress also posted a snapshot of guest star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey sitting on the iconic coffee shop couch.



jenniferaniston / instagram

In addition, Aniston shared a selfie with Friends season 1 director James Burroughs and featured a New York Magazine cartoon about the special.











jenniferaniston / instagram

The special episode Friends: Reunion premiered on May 27. The actors of the series in it, among other things, were nostalgic for the filming of the original series and read out fragments of old scripts. Among the invited guests of the show were Justin Bieber, BTS, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga and many other.