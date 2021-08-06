Jennifer Lawrence: biography, photo, personal life

Photo: UGC

Jennifer Lawrence is a popular actress who audiences know for her role as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games series of films. However, Jennifer has many other interesting roles on her account. During her 29 years, Lawrence managed to build an outstanding career and become one of the most sought-after Hollywood stars. Read more about the life of the actress in the article.

Jennifer Lawrence: biography

Jennifer Lawrence is from America. The future movie star was born on August 15, 1990 in Indian Hills. Jennifer’s parents had nothing to do with cinema and creativity. Gary’s dad ran his own construction company, and Jennifer Lawrence’s mom Karen worked in kindergarten. In addition to Jennifer, two more boys were growing up in the family – the older brothers Laurence Blaine and Ben.

Childhood and youth

Childhood Jennifer Lawrence, films with which are popular today, was stormy and fun. The girl was active and inquisitive, so she studied in many circles. Among her hobbies were cheerleading, field hockey, softball. Jennifer also liked to participate in theatrical performances. However, as a child, she did not want to be an actress at all, but dreamed of connecting life with medicine.

Jennifer’s life took a sharp turn when the girl turned 14 years old. It was at this time that she decided to try her hand at cinema. The Lawrences supported their daughter and went to New York, where Jennifer was noticed by an advertising agent. The very next day the girl was invited to appear in a clothing advertisement.

After the first job, Jennifer finally realized that she wanted to connect her future life with cinema. She graduated from high school externally and began to build a career in television.

Best Movies and TV Shows

For the first time, Jennifer Lawrence starred in a movie at the age of sixteen. At first, these were episodic roles in the film “City Company” and the television series “Detective Monk”. Recognition to the actress came at the age of 18, after participating in the projects “House of Poker” and “Burning Plain”.

Jennifer Lawrence’s best film work list includes the following films:

Winter Bone (2010)

The role of seventeen-year-old Ri Dolly, who is looking for her father, brought Jennifer worldwide fame. For the sake of participating in the filming, Lawrence learned to fight, chop wood and do many other things that she had not even thought about before. However, the actress was so imbued with the image of Rea that she was ready to star in the film even for free.

Still from the movie “Winter Bone”: UGC

Jennifer was nominated for an Oscar for her role in The Winter Bone, but the actress did not receive the highest award. Critics reacted to the game of young Lawrence very favorably.

X-Men: First Class (2011)

In the motion picture X-Men: First Class, Lawrence played Mystic, a blue-skinned mutant. Jennifer had to wait seven to eight hours for her makeup to be applied. All this was not in vain: the actress won two Teen Choice Awards.

Still from the movie “X-Men: First Class”: UGC

Lawrence also starred in the sequels of the story – the films “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”. True, the last part of the franchise failed at the box office.

The Hunger Games (2012)

Jennifer Lawrence became world famous for her role as Katniss in The Hunger Games. Lawrence did not immediately replenish the cast of the film – at first she wanted to give up the role, but then changed her mind.

The charismatic actress liked the author of the books Susan Collins, who said that Jennifer is very suitable for the image of Katniss. For the role, the actress had to change her hair color, as well as seriously engage in sports.

Still from the movie “The Hunger Games”: Depositphotos

Lawrence’s game was liked by both viewers and critics, and the film itself became very popular. Therefore, Jennifer starred in two more parts of The Hunger Games. For her role as Katniss, the actress received several prestigious awards – the MTV Movie Awards and the Teen Choice Awards.

“My boyfriend is crazy” (2012)

The tragicomedy about a guy with psychological disabilities and his new love brought Jennifer Lawrence the long-awaited Oscar. The actress played Tiffany, the friend of the protagonist. Film critics considered that Lawrence was able to play very well.

Still from the movie “My Boyfriend is Psycho”: UGC

Jennifer’s company on the set was Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro.

Joy (2016)

Four years later, Jennifer again works on the same set with Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro. This time Lawrence got the image of a single mother who managed to become a business woman. The actress was again nominated for an Oscar, but the second time Jennifer was unable to win. But she deservedly received the Golden Globe statuette.

Still from the movie “Joy”: UGC

“Passengers” (2016)

Another strong work of the actress in the movie is the role in the movie “Passengers”. Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence played people from the future who were able to create a happy family in space.

Still from the movie “Passengers”: UGC

The film was appreciated by the audience and film critics.

Films with Jennifer Lawrence were and remain interesting to the audience. One of the last works of the actress was the role in the thrillers “Mom!” and The Red Sparrow.

Personal life

Of course, viewers follow not only Jennifer’s film career, but also her personal life. The actress can hardly be called a windy person – she had only a few novels.

Jennifer’s first lover was Nicholas Hoult, a partner in the movie X-Men: First Class. The couple was happy together for two years, but then the union of the two actors broke up. The reason was the total discrepancy between the charts of Lawrence and Holt.

It is also known that Jennifer had an affair with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin and director Darren Aronofsky. However, that one, that other relationship did not last long. The actress was also suspected of being connected with Bradley Cooper, but these rumors were not confirmed.

In 2018, Jennifer met the director of the Gladstone art gallery, Cook Maroney, who became the actress’s husband a year later. Cook is five years older than Jennifer. The man is indifferent to the bohemian lifestyle and practically does not use social networks. Nothing prevents a couple from being happy.

Jennifer Lawrence, whose figure has always been excellent, regularly takes leading positions in the ratings of the most beautiful and sexiest women in the world. Now the actress is still at the peak of her popularity and continues to appear in diverse films.

Jennifer Lawrence: interesting facts and latest news

Jennifer Lawrence, whose Instagram is classified, does not like to talk about personal things too much. In an interview, the actress admitted that she was following everyone on the sly. Therefore, fans can only be content with the star’s fan pages on the Web.

Photos of Jennifer Lawrence appear on the Internet regularly, however, these are mostly public images. Perhaps Jennifer Lawrence’s Instagram will someday become known to the public.

Want to know even more interesting facts about the actress? Here they are:

In the blood of Jennifer Lawrence, whose photos show a spectacular appearance, English, Irish, German and Scottish blood flows. They also say that Jennifer’s mother is Jewish.

As a child, the actress was a bully – her behavior was more like a boy due to the influence of her older brothers.

The actress could star in the TV series “Gossip Girl”. However, the producers preferred Blake Lovely as she was older than sixteen-year-old Jennifer.

Jennifer Lawrence has no acting education.

Of all alcoholic beverages, the actress prefers beer.

Jennifer hates dieting, but she has to keep an eye on her diet to keep fit.

Jennifer’s hobbies include equestrian sports. Also, in her free time, the actress is very fond of reading, mainly classics.

Jennifer could have starred in the films “Twilight” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, but did not pass the casting.

Jennifer’s parents were against her marriage to Cook Maroney, so the actress struck them off the list of invitees to the wedding.

· Jennifer confesses that she is not like any of her heroines. The actress considers herself a very boring person.

Jennifer rarely made headlines for misbehavior. However, there were still several cases. For example, in 2014, an intimate photo of Jennifer Lawrence was found on the Web. The scandal also erupted over the photo and other stars. Subsequently, it turned out that all this was the work of a hacker who hacked the phones of Jennifer, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton and many other people.

Talented, charming and humble – all this can be said about Jennifer Lawrence. The filmography of the actress is filled with diverse works, but it is obvious that she has not yet fully revealed her talent. We are expecting many other equally interesting movie roles from Jennifer.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/family/gloss/1839142-dzennifer-lourens-biografia-foto-licnaa-zizn/