Jennifer Lawrence commented on the reunion of J. Law and Ben Affleck

It seems that not only the fans of the most talked about couple in May 2021 were delighted by the news that, 17 years after the separation and the cancellation of the wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. Jennifer Lawrence never ceases to marvel at exactly how the story decided to go back to square one.

Jennifer Lawrence, 30-year-old star of the films “My Boyfriend Is Crazy,” “Joy,” and “The Hunger Games” The Bitch Bible…

“Great news. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They are in Montana. Now they are resting together. I’m so excited!”.

After the dialogue touched on the topic of the shade of the stone on engagement ring J. Lo, which Affleck gave his beloved in 2002. We remind you that then only the lazy one did not comment on the pink six-carat diamond that flaunted on the brand’s ring. Harry Winston for $ 1.2 million.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and starred together in several films – “Gigli” and “Jersey Girl”. They postponed their wedding in 2003 just a few days before the celebration, and in January 2004 announced that they had officially split up.









On Monday, the paparazzi spotted the former couple driving along the roads of Montana. 51-year-old Affleck was driving, and 48-year-old Lopez sat in the passenger seat – it was not imagined to confuse celebrities possible…

On the same day, an anonymous source told PEOPLE that Lopez was conducting beautiful time with Affleck in Montana, adding that she is happy with him and enjoys every minute spent together.

“Jennifer spent several days with Ben outside the city limits. They have a very strong bond. Everything happened quickly and very intensely, but Jennifer is happy, ”- said the insider after the couple was spotted at the Los Angeles airport on Saturday while boarding a private jet.

News that Affleck and Lopez had decided to rebuild their relationship came a few weeks after J.Lo officially broke up with boyfriend and fiancé, retired basketball player Alex Rodriguez. On April 15, several insiders confirmed the information that Jennifer decided to end relations with the athlete.

As for Affleck, he recently broke up with the actress Anoy de Armas after they were first suspected of having a romantic relationship in early 2020.