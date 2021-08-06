Jessica Biel congratulates Justin Timberlake on his birthday amid rumors of a relationship crisis

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is 39 years old today. The singer received congratulations from friends, fans and, of course, family members all day. The artist’s wife, 37-year-old Jessica Biel, on the occasion of the holiday, shared romantic shots on Instagram, clearly showing her relationship with her husband.

Happy birthday to the most timeless person I know. You grow without getting old. We love you,

– signed a series of pictures of Jessica.



Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

By “we,” she probably meant herself and her and Justin, their four-year-old son, Silas.

Shortly before Timberlake’s birthday, the press discussed the crisis in the couple’s relationship, which the spouses are allegedly trying their best to overcome. According to Us Weekly, Justin and Jessica are seeing a family counselor. Late last year, Timberlake was forced to comment on paparazzi shots of him in the company of fellow Palmer, 30-year-old actress Alicia Weinwright.

Timberlake and Beale have been married for eight years. They started dating in 2007 and broke up in 2011. After just a few months, the couple reconciled, and in 2012 they got married in Italy.







