Jessica Biel shares archived snapshot and trolls her modeling skills

Friday, August 6, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    Before becoming an actress, Jessica Biel tried herself as a model and even starred in several commercials. Yesterday, the 37-year-old star remembered this period of her life and shared an archived snapshot on Instagram.

    Photographer: “You can try again, but maybe you will sit like a real person?” I understood”,

    – Beal laughed at herself, signing the picture taken many years ago, when she was still a teenager.

    However, fans of the actress noted that she always looks great, including in this picture.

    It was at that time that I fell in love with you.

    How is it possible that you are always just gorgeous?

    Icon!

    – they commented on the photo.

    Jessica’s husband, 38-year-old Justin Timberlake, did not disregard the picture. He noted that his wife did a great job, and left her a smiley in love. It seems that Timberlake still feels guilty about the unpleasant incident with his participation that happened last year (recall, then, pictures appeared on the network in which he was holding hands with actress Alisha Weinwright). According to sources, Jessica still holds a grudge against her husband, and he is trying in every possible way to atone for his guilt, including with such gentle comments on Instagram.

