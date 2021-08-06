“John’s support is everything to me”

In the past year, Hollywood couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski celebrated the tenth anniversary of their marriage. A beautiful date fell in the middle of a pandemic, which the actors were waiting out at home with their children. In a fresh interview, Emily said that she is glad to be the wife of her husband. She felt it especially clearly during the quarantine. Unlike many married couples, the actors did not quarrel on self-isolation, but, on the contrary, strengthened their bonds.

“John’s support is everything for me, because we trust each other,” Blunt quotes People. “Our understanding has become a very important anchor for me.”







The 37-year-old actress admitted that she and her husband were not bored on self-isolation, since all their free time was occupied by children (6-year-old Hazel and 4-year-old Violet), running around the house and having fun games. The stars also hoped to be taken over by the hit Netflix series Crown, but watched it all in three days and were upset that the show ended so quickly.

The trailer for the melodrama with the stars of “A Quiet Place” and “Fifty Shades of Gray”The comedy film “The Wild Couple” will be shown in Russia in the spring.

Recall that the sequel to the film “A Quiet Place” with Emily Blunt, directed by John Krasinski, was supposed to be released last spring, but due to the pandemic, its release was postponed to April 2021.

“This is a bigger film, his world is expanding, and I just can’t wait for people to see what he (John. – Approx. ed.) is capable as a director, ”says the actress.

