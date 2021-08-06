Keira Knightley called modeling and prostitution the most profitable female work: Cinema: Culture: Lenta.ru

British actress Keira Knightley called modeling and prostitution the most lucrative female work. This is reported by Stellar magazine.

“It’s still the number one career in the world, the only career where a woman can earn more than a man is modeling. Or prostitution. And that’s all there is to say to young girls. How you look is more important than what you want to say or what you think. And this is the world we still live in, ”said the artist.

Knightley, 35, admitted that she made most of her money herself while modeling for Chanel. She called the objectification of women a terrible thing, but noted that she was happy with the money she earned and with her current lifestyle.









Last year, the actress said that one day she had a nervous breakdown due to the paparazzi chasing her. The star explained that this happened to her at 22: “In those days, the value of pictures of any famous women increased if they were negative. Therefore, if you did not have a mental disorder, then they tried to push you to do things that would make the materials with you appreciated as highly as the materials with those who have such problems. “

She recalled that one day her car was pushed off the road, after which she threatened the photographers that she would kill someone. They replied that in this case they will make more money.