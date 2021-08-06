Keira Knightley was shocked by the behavior of her youngest daughter

What did little Delilah do when she was nine months old?







Keira Knightley











Together with her husband James Ryton, the 35-year-old actress is raising two daughters – 5-year-old Edie and one-year-old Delilah. Keira Knightley rarely shares the details of family life, but in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, she opened up and admitted that she was not happy that her youngest heiress was developing so quickly. You can’t keep track of her now!









“Our quarantine started when she was about six months old, so she had a rather strange life,” Kira admitted. “And my at that time 4-year-old daughter, who turned five during isolation, constantly ran around her, because we could not go out.”

“The kid, who I thought would sit and who would be easy to look after for quite a long time, at nine months just decided to get up and start walking! And I thought, “Just sit down, damn it. We are not ready for this. ” We put her on her stomach so that she crawled, and she looked with such a look: “What are you doing? I won’t do it, ”the actress joked.

But the eldest daughter of Knightley and her 37-year-old musician husband was seriously carried away by the work of The Beatles. “It’s fun, but too intrusive,” said the star. “She literally knows all the lyrics from A Hard Day’s Night.”