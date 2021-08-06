Kendall Jenner at the opening of the famous Delilah restaurant

Kendall Jenner went for a walk in Las Vegas in a black and white ensemble with a top dress and matching pants.

Kendall Jenner went public in a sexy mesh ensemble at a Las Vegas party. The founder of the alcoholic brand Tequila +818 wore a strapless dress with pants in a matching style with the same fabric. The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on July 10 to share a series of shots before she headed to the opening of the famous Delilah restaurant.

She posed in the hallway of a luxury hotel room, later discovering that she was joined by her friend Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber, as well as her older sister Kourtney Kardashian. In one video, the trio can be seen dancing with Justin donning a Phoenix Suns trucker hat, clearly supporting Kendall’s boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker.

The reality TV star “The Kardashian Family” recently confessed about her attitude towards the publicity of her new relationship.

“I feel like I’m always like this it turned out better, “Kendall confessed in front of her sisters at the reunion in a new episode of the reality show”KUWTK“.







“And no offense to my older sisters, but I think that Kylie Jenner and I, in particular, had the opportunity to observe how my older sisters are going through marriages, relationships, breakups and all the problems arising from these circumstances, and do it quite publicly.” …

Kendall Jenner noted how important it is for her – a relationship without publicity

The supermodel emphasized how important it is for her to keep a personal relationship with her boyfriend out of the public eye despite the fact that she is often photographed with him in front of the public.

“Again, no offense guys, but I think it was a personal preference from a very young age that many did not really like … I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship is much better when everything that happens between us – will be completely private. I just feel that this is a personal matter for everyone. No one else should judge or know. “

During the highly anticipated reunion, Kendall also speculated that she didn’t work as hard as others to become one of the highest paid models in the world.