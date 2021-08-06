Kendall Jenner confessed to addiction

25-year-old model Kendall Jenner has admitted to being addicted to social media. The existence of the Internet and her personal social media profiles literally poisons a celebrity’s life.

To date, Jenner is included in the unspoken list of the most popular world stars: for example, 163 million people have subscribed to Instagram alone. It would seem, what could be better than the popularity that can be so successfully monetized?

However, Jenner herself admitted: she was so tired of the constant negativity and “the need to be present in public space” without respite that “her blood is boiling.” Kendall has no way to get rid of the Internet.

“It upsets me the most when someone lies about me. On the Internet, I suppose this kind of thing is built on details without regard to real context. Interested people grab those little things and carry them to others, and then they collectively talk about you about it, ”she said on Vogue’s YouTube channel.

Jenner is often criticized for her appearance, which also knocks the ground out from under her feet.









“I have moments when I feel like I’m breaking down, or I feel like I can’t take it anymore. Often I get the feeling that I will never be able to do anything “right”, ”she said.

“Thanks to social media, everything stands out, everything intensifies, good or bad. I feel like a lot of my worry about the Internet actually stems from the overwhelming nature of it all, ”Jenner drew a line.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alina Krylova