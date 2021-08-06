Kim Kardashian voiced the poodle Dolores in the cartoon “Paw Patrol” :: Impressions :: RBC Style

The socialite urged fans to watch the cartoon in which she appeared in the “puppy” role

Kim Kardashian decided to try herself as a voice actor. She reported on Twitter, which was voiced by Dolores the poodle in the animated feature Paw Patrol in the Movies.









“I am very happy because you will all soon hear me as Dolores. Run to watch the trailer! ” – wrote to subscribers Kim Kardashian.

However, in the video itself, the heroine Dolores did not get into the frame.

Paw Patrol Movie is a full-length version of the popular Canadian cartoon. In the story, a team of dogs led by a boy named Zeke Ryder will go to save the world from a feline gang of destroyers, eager to seize power on the planet.

Another star voice actor like writes TMZ, became TV host Jimmy Kimmel, who gave voice to cartoon news anchor Marty McCracker.

The premiere of the cartoon in Russia will take place on August 26.

In 2014, Kim Kardashian starred in the film Family Consultant. The actress received the Golden Raspberry Award in the Worst Supporting Actress nomination. Five years later, the supermodel wanted to become a lawyer, but recently admitted that she had failed her exams.