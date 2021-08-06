Media: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel visit a family psychologist after rumors about the singer’s betrayal

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

38-year-old Justin Timberlake and 37-year-old Jessica Biel are struggling to mend their relationship after a scandalous evening at a bar, which the singer spent in the company of Alisha Weinwright. Recently, Us Weekly reported that in the hope of solving their problems, the couple turned to a qualified family psychologist for help and now regularly goes to consultations.

Everything is unstable: sometimes they have a great time together, and on another day they swear and argue. The couple is currently undergoing therapy. Justin already knows exactly what Jessica wants to hear during stressful moments. They find that classes help them build their relationships constructively. Justin tries his best to prove himself

– an insider told the publication.

A source close to the star couple added that Jessica is interested in improving relations with her husband, and wants to move on, but cannot let go of the situation until it finally works out.

Recall that the problems in the Timberlake and Bill family began after the singer was spotted by reporters in the company of his 30-year-old colleague in the film “Palmer” (Palmer) Alicia Weinwright. In paparazzi footage and video, Timberlake holds Wainwright’s hand.

After the appearance of these pictures in the press, a scandal erupted: netizens accused Justin of cheating on his wife. Timberlake himself later commented on the situation – he publicly apologized to Jessica and noted that that unfortunate evening he went over with alcohol and behaved inappropriately, which he greatly regrets.









Recall that the relationship between Jessica and Justin did not always go smoothly: they started dating in 2007, and in 2011 they decided to break up. After just a few months, the couple reconciled, and in 2012 they played a magnificent wedding in Italy. The couple are raising their four-year-old son Silas.