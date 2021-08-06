Megan Fox and Colson Baker, Demi Lovato and others at the iHeartRadio Awards – 2021

Megan Fox and Colson Baker

The next music award took place tonight in Los Angeles. This time, the iHeartRadio Awards returned to the air – it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a partial relaxation of restrictions, the stars again walked the red carpet and were able to personally receive their awards, and some even perform their musical numbers.

The attention of journalists was primarily attracted by Megan Fox and her boyfriend Colson Baker, known in the world of show business under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly. At the award, the actress appeared in a pink satin suit, and her lover – in shorts with a silver tint and two jackets at once, dressed on top of each other. And if at the recent Billboard Music Awards – 2021 Coulson shocked with his tongue painted black, then at yesterday’s event he appeared with ultra-long nails in the style of Freddy Krueger, which Megan strove to touch in front of reporters. By the way, Baker left the award with another award: he took the “Album of the Year” statuette.

Coulson Baker and Megan Fox





The Triumphant of the iHeartRadio Awards – 2021 was The Weeknd, which previously took almost all the awards at the Billboard Music Awards. True, he never appeared on the red carpet. Instead, Demi Lovato, Elton John and her husband David Furnish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, HER, Megan Thee Stallion, Asher (he was the host of the ceremony) and others walked through it.

Usher



Demi Lovato



HER











Doja cat



Megan thee stallion

Lil nas x

David Furnish and Elton John



