Megan Fox in a sexy top unexpectedly took the stage with a new lover

Hollywood actress Megan Fox unexpectedly appeared on stage with her beloved rapper Colson Baker, acting under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly. So, the celebrity came out to the applause of the audience in a frank top.

The star approached his beloved when he smoked a cigarette, and then handed it to Fox. Writes about this edition of the Daily Mail (to see the photo, scroll the news to the end).

So, the actress wore a black cropped top with a deep cut, which emphasized her slender figure. She also wore blue jeans and black heels.

According to the source, after taking the stage, Fox stood in the background and sang along to Baker’s song. Then the celebrity went backstage.

Recall that Fox is raising three sons from ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Baker has a 13-year-old daughter, Casey. By the way, Fox and Baker met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Grain Field, and, according to the actress, it was love at first sight.









Earlier, Megan Fox was released in a frank bright red image on the occasion of her birthday in Los Angeles. The celebrity appeared in public with the new lover of rapper Colson Baker, acting under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, Hollywood actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have probably already got engaged. The celebrity was spotted in New York with a diamond ring on the ring finger of his left hand.