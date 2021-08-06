Natalie Portman rewrote classic fairy tales for children

Natalie Portman has released her own book for children. She decided to adapt the well-known classics for a long time to modern realities. It was decided to call the rethought fairy tales “The Fables of Natalie Portman”; the book was announced in September last year.

Appearing on The Project, the actress explained exactly what inspired her to write the book. It turned out that the main reason was her three-year-old daughter Amalia. When Natalie began to read her fairy tales, she realized that they did not reflect the real picture of the world at all. But at the same time, she really wanted to introduce her daughter to the works of classical literature.

“I began to notice that the characters in all of these classic stories were predominantly male. I wanted the stories to remain understandable and ‘alive’ for her, ”said Portman.

The book will retell three stories in a new way: “The Three Little Pigs”, “The Turtle and the Hare” and “The Country Mouse and the City Mouse”. At the same time, Natalie noted that she sees a lot of problems in fairy tales about princesses. The story about Cinderella causes a particular misunderstanding in her.

“The prince does not even remember the face of the girl with whom he danced. Like, it doesn’t make sense. What is this if not an insult? “

Natalie Portman said that she had already read fairy tales to her children. Now she is eagerly awaiting feedback from other readers.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Julia Malashikhina