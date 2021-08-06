New films online: “Dogfight”, “Lockdown”, “News from all over the world”, “One night in Miami …”

Shadow in the Cloud by Rosanna Liang

So far, the funniest and craziest film of the year: Chloe Grace Moretz in World War II gets hooked on an American bomber, on board which she is forced to endure sexist jokes from the crew, as well as fight off Japanese pilots and a gremlin (what? Yes!). “Air combat” is an ultra-fast thing (less than an hour and a half) and seemingly old-fashioned entertaining, but not to the core. Director Rosanna Liang, returning after a ten-year pause in full meters, rewrote the script of Max Landis, accused of emotional and sexual abuse, and as a result shot the brightest (including literally, the colors are sometimes wry-eyed) picture about a woman in war – such heroines are more often left out the spotlight, although their contribution to victory is invaluable.

The painstaking combing out of the original text did not go in vain: in the final version, “Air Combat” was built almost flawlessly. 50 minutes of hermetic conversational cinema with elements of survival horror, where we are locked in a tiny booth alone with Moretz. Half an hour of repulsed trash, where everything flies to hell with pomp, rumbles and whistles, the spirit constantly intercepts, often pulls to find out how someone even decided to take this off and show people (humanity will be in eternal debt). It’s better not to include a trailer: it will spoil the best moment – perhaps in the entire history of action movies.

Where to see: Amazon*, iTunes*, in the cinema from February 18

Locked Down by Doug Lyman

Who would have thought – a quarantine movie from which you do not want to spit (in the end). In the beginning, where “Lockdown” is still pretending to be an isolation “Marriage Story”, dull skype and zooms terribly enrage, and Anne Hathaway strangely replays: the theme of being in a confined space, screenwriter Stephen Knight (“Peaky Blinders”, “Taboo”) fully worked in the personally filmed “Loka” (there Tom Hardy drove in a mesmerizing car for 80 minutes).

So the second hour is really interesting, where the tape comes to its senses and turns into a rather witty robbery film, suddenly successfully combined with the absurd atmosphere of the middle of last year (Knight wrote a text to argue, if that). Until then, they save the parade of stars in cameo roles, cheerfully going crazy Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 years of slavery”) and an unobvious storyline with a hedgehog. And also the contagious frivolity with which Doug Lyman, after a series of large-scale action games, approached a small, almost chamber movie about the nostalgia of deeply grown people for youthful recklessness.

Where to see: HBO Max*









News of the World by Paul Greengrass

Soul-saving tape, where Tom Hanks again portrays a compassionate white man who needs to save someone. In News From Around the World, it is the aging Jefferson Captain Kai Kidd, a former Confederate who now wanders through the cities of the Wild West and reads newspapers with expression for a modest fee. By chance, he is in charge of a girl who has lived almost all her life with the Kiowa people and does not know English: she must be taken to the only remaining relatives – her uncle and aunt. Kidd agrees with a grunt, seeing in the baby a soul with a fate similar in tragedy, and sets off on a dangerous journey, with which his venerable age does not go well. On the one hand, a completely uncomplicated, albeit diligently executed, dramatic western without any special frills – on the other, you can endlessly look at the paternal tenderness in Hanks’ eyes (and there is, in fact, nothing more).

Where to see: Amazon*, iTunes*

“One Night in Miami …” (“One Night in Miami …”), Regina King

Debut directorial work of actress Regina King, based on the play of the same name – also the debut – by Kemp Powers, co-director of Pixar’s Soul. One night in Miami, in a Hampton House hotel room, Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali (at that time still Cassius Clay), Jim Brown and Sam Cook meet to celebrate Clay’s champion title (the four were really friends, but the gatherings described are fictitious). A heated debate ensues between men about the future of the black rights movement.

X, Ali, Brown and Cook turned into symbols during their lifetime, which is not easy to combine with ordinary human existence, and the King’s tape finally translates these heroes into the mythological system. “One Night in Miami …” is a work similar in appearance, but essentially far from traditional biopics, where four most important people for African Americans are transformed into conventional, almost comic avatars of ideas and concepts that are still in dialogue with each other. After two hours in such a company, you may have to reconsider some of your beliefs – and this is the case when it is somehow awkward to demand more from the cinema.

Where to see: Amazon Prime Video