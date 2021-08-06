New music, what to listen to: The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, LSP and others

Let’s start with the main news for those who do not use Apple Music: “Whistles and Papers” of Scryptonite has appeared on all streaming platforms. What is remarkable about Adil’s latest album, read here.

On the other hand: a remix of The Weeknd’s hit “Save Your Tears” with a verse by Ariana Grande, which traditionally (for the Abel fit) does not spoil the picture, has been released, but quite the opposite.

Be sure to listen to the new EP from the theabc group “Elements” – nostalgic synth-pop for two voices for catchy shadows and highlighter, sparkling garlands, dancing and sadness under the disco ball. Four tracks – four elements (water, fire, earth and wind) and their relationship with human feelings.









“LSP” announced a new album. It will be released this year, but for now listen to the song “The Queen of the Ball”. An experienced and attentive listener will see the relationship with the old song “Cocktail”: as if the story is the same, but shown from the side of the girl.

Briefly about other new products: