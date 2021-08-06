New music, what to listen to: The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, LSP and others

We burst into the last week before the long weekend with new music. What’s in the fresh digest: Ariana Grande flew with a verse to The Weeknd, a new song “LSP”, a new EP by theabc and other good songs.
Let’s start with the main news for those who do not use Apple Music: “Whistles and Papers” of Scryptonite has appeared on all streaming platforms. What is remarkable about Adil’s latest album, read here.
On the other hand: a remix of The Weeknd’s hit “Save Your Tears” with a verse by Ariana Grande, which traditionally (for the Abel fit) does not spoil the picture, has been released, but quite the opposite.
Be sure to listen to the new EP from the theabc group “Elements” – nostalgic synth-pop for two voices for catchy shadows and highlighter, sparkling garlands, dancing and sadness under the disco ball. Four tracks – four elements (water, fire, earth and wind) and their relationship with human feelings.
“LSP” announced a new album. It will be released this year, but for now listen to the song “The Queen of the Ball”. An experienced and attentive listener will see the relationship with the old song “Cocktail”: as if the story is the same, but shown from the side of the girl.
Briefly about other new products:
- Disarming with the simplest techniques pop-rock about school triggers from a freshman Warm up – it seems you need to remember this name!
- Singer Mary Gu takes a guitar and recalls the 2000s – it turns out quite well, considering that the local niche of guitar pop seems to be empty.
- Dusky smoky melancholy from the Ooes singer, a soothing lullaby for a warm spring.
- What’s with the “Cold Sounds” that revealed to us Alena Shvets, Mayak and Garbage? There are other new names on the label! For example, Tenderness on Paper: her fresh fit with the artist Sugar with Glass – not badly translated into Russian country-pop Taylor Swift from the time of the Fearless album. It seems to be a simple matter, but it turned out reliably and sensibly, and with some purely local sincerity.