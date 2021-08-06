New romance? Angelina Jolie went on a date with The Weeknd

What connects a couple?







Angelina Jolie is again seen in the company of a man. The 46-year-old Hollywood star sparked rumors of a new romance this week by appearing in public with Canadian musician The Weeknd.









On Wednesday night, the couple dined at the very popular Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. The celebrities preferred to leave the institution separately, probably so that the paparazzi would not photograph them together.

That evening, Jolie was wearing a black dress and trench coat, and 31-year-old Abel Tesfaye came on a date in a denim suit and black boots.

It is possible that the actress and musician came to a business meeting, and not on a romantic date. Moreover, after starring in Adam Sandler’s film “Rough Diamonds” Tesfaye hopes to continue her career in Hollywood.

“They clearly did not hide the date of the meeting,” a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. “Abel intends to get seriously involved in the movie business. And soon there will be a new HBO series Idol, where he played the main role. “

By the way, according to the plot, the main character has a romantic relationship with a popular singer.

Recall that The Weeknd in 2019 parted ways with model Bella Hadid, whose relationship resembled a roller coaster. Today the musician’s heart is free.

But Jolie, according to insiders, reconnected with her ex-husband, British actor Johnny Lee Miller.