Newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney visit a spa in New York

A noisy wedding party and honeymoon were left behind – Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cook Maroney returned to New York, entered a calm rhythm of family life and again began to appear regularly in the chronicles of the paparazzi.

This time, 29-year-old Jennifer and 34-year-old Cook were caught on their way to the spa. The actress and gallery owner decided to start the new week with a massage – apparently, so that Monday does not seem so hard!

In public, Jennifer appeared in a light caramel coat, plaid trousers and a red and plum scarf, which she tightly tied around her neck, but her husband seems to be consistent in clothes. Wearing a Supreme camouflage hoodie, he was also spotted at the Irishman screening a week ago. After watching, he lovingly shared the sweatshirt with Jennifer so that she could hide from the annoying paparazzi who were waiting for the couple at the exit from the cinema.

Such interest of reporters to Lawrence and Maroney is quite understandable, because the couple’s wedding took place in a secret atmosphere and the couple is still in no hurry to share details and photos of the couple. How the celebration went and who was among the guests, the journalists learned mainly from the staff who were in charge of servicing the event.







