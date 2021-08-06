Oncologists have found a treatment for women with the “Angelina Jolie gene”: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

About one in 200 people is susceptible to a mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes. Mutations increase the risk of developing breast, ovarian, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. Scientists have found a class of drugs known as POLQ inhibitors that kill cancer cells with BRCA mutations without damaging healthy cells.

Actress Angelina Jolie underwent prophylactic mastectomy in 2013 after testing positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation. Now scientists have discovered a class of drugs that can eradicate this type of cancer. Clinical trials of the drug on patients will begin later this year.

The importance of the discovery is that cancer caused by the BRCA mutation is currently being treated in two ways: chemotherapy and drugs – PARP inhibitors, which only work for patients with ovarian cancer. Therefore, new drugs – POLQ inhibitors, can become a hope for saving other patients. They prevent cancer cells from repairing themselves without affecting health. It remains for scientists to prove that the drug in the form of tablets will work in the body.

Chris Lord, professor of cancer genomics at the Cancer Research Institute in London, explained that people with defects in the BRCA genes are at risk of developing cancer because their cells cannot repair damaged DNA. Therefore, they develop abnormal cells that turn into tumors. “All cells have to repair damage to their DNA in order to stay healthy, otherwise mutations accumulate and eventually kill them. We have identified a new class of drugs that rob cancers of their ability to repair their DNA. This new type of treatment has the potential to be effective against cancer that already has problems repairing its DNA due to defects in the BRCA genes, ”the scientist said.

Earlier, oncologist Ivan Karasev named 12 products that will help reduce the risk of cancer. According to him, many oncologists consider healthy eating to be the most effective way to prevent cancer.