Rudkovskaya boasted a joint photo with Salma Hayek

While other Russian stars are resting on the beaches of domestic or foreign resorts, the producer, socialite Yana Rudkovskaya is impressed by the sophistication and beauty of new fashionable haute couture masterpieces – the girl flew to Paris for Haute Couture Week. There, the celebrity attended several shows, at one of which she managed to meet Hollywood actress Salma Hayek.

With a fashionable collar: Baranovskaya in a pale yellow jumpsuit supported the trend for a floral printThe TV presenter chose a shape-fitting style.

Rudkovskaya hastened to inform her fans about this. At the fashion show of designer Demna Gvasalia, who presented the fall-winter collection of Balenciaga Couture, Yana found herself sitting next to Salma. And she did not miss the moment to be imprinted with her as a keepsake.









“Paris is, of course, an amazing city. Where else could you meet Salma Hayek, just sit down with her on the nearest battery and chat about the new couture collection, and later dance to the legendary Brian Ferry, “the producer boasted of a new acquaintance.

Rudkovskaya dresses up exclusively in luxury brands for each show. And for the release this time she dressed up in a luxurious fluffy Dior dress with tulle, decorated with a golden pattern.

see also