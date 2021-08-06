Rupert Grint will play Ron Weasley if Daniel and Emma return to Harry Potter

In early March, the head of Warner Bros. Jason Kilar hinted at filming the sequel to Harry Potter. Insiders say that the studio will be filming the theatrical play by J.K. Rowling “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

In a new Esquire interview, Rupert Grint was asked about his possible return to the role of Ron Weasley. The actor replied, “I think going back now would be … I can’t imagine that. But never say never. This will only happen if everyone else wants to return. ” Grint noted that he rarely sees his colleagues – Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, but still has a strong connection with them. “We went through a unique experience together. Nobody but us can understand this. We are like astronauts. It was some kind of strange experiment, ”said Rupert.









Earlier in an interview, the actor compared filming in “Harry Potter” with Groundhog Day: “When I signed the contract, there were only three or four books about Harry Potter, and only two films were conceived. But in the end, everything stretched out for 10 years. It was the same every year. It was like groundhog day: the same scenery, the same people. ” Grint also noted that he was “a little ashamed” that his “puberty was happening in front of the camera.”

After the birth of his daughter in May last year, Grint said that he did not mind leaving acting and seriously taking up his hobbies – carpentry and construction.

Author: Yana Shelekhova