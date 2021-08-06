Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria and 12 more stars who are not shy about gray hair

Salma Hayek and Alexandra Grant

Long gone are the days when gray hair was associated with aging. Silver hair has become one of the coolest beauty trends over the past few years. The stars, including Helen Mirren, Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek and others, prove this by their own example. We remember celebrities who stand for naturalness and do not hesitate to show their fans overgrown roots and unpainted gray hair.

Helen Mirren, 74

In one of her interviews, the star of the TV series “Catherine the Great” said that she does not dye her hair so as not to spoil it.

I have very thin hair, so I have always tried not to overdo it with styling and coloring. I love their natural silvery shade, She told The Daily Mail in 2015.

However, the star willingly agrees to beauty experiments. A year ago, she dyed her hair pink.

Women shouldn’t be afraid of change. Many do for years what they did between the ages of 18 and 28, and they don’t have the courage to switch. Some have worn a classic haircut for decades, it suits them, it’s great, but it’s much better to accept how you look now, – she said.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 47

The founder of Goop admits she has both wrinkles and gray hair. However, the actress is not at all worried about this and often uploads honest photos to the microblog.

I truly love all the changes in my body. They are part of me – admitted the celebrity.

Alexandra Grant, 47

Los Angeles-based artist Alexandra Grant has openly announced her decision not to dye her gray hair on social media. Last December, fiancé Keanu Reeves shared research that frequent staining leads to breast cancer.

I turned gray when I was in my twenties and dyed my hair constantly until I stopped tolerating toxic dyes. After 30, I let my hair turn gray. I support the principle that women can choose how they want to look at any age. However, sometimes women suffer from beauty standards, – Grant explains his decision.

Jennifer Lopez, 50

Jennifer Lopez admitted that she turned gray very early – at 23.

My mom and dad started to turn gray at an early age. And me too. At 23 years old. As soon as I started acting in films, I started to have gray hair. It’s all about stress and pressure She said in an interview with People.

The singer is not yet ready to completely abandon visiting a colorist. The star admits that she has to tint the roots of her hair every two weeks. However, he is not embarrassed when he appears in public with gray roots: no disguises in the form of scarves or the same hair powder.

Sometimes I want to stop dyeing my hair. It would be great! Maybe I’ll do it when we go on a trip for two months – the celebrity admits.

Eva Longoria, 45 years old

Eva Longoria has the same attitude as J.Lo. She does not hide that she turned gray quite early, but she does not intend to put up with such circumstances. Recently, the star posted a video on the microblogging, in which she admitted that at first she even liked the idea of ​​growing her gray hair in quarantine, but this feeling disappeared after a while. Eve demonstrated how to quickly paint over gray hair at home. She did it in her own bathroom and then showed before and after results.





Salma Hayek, 53 years old

Like Grant, Salma Hayek also shared her thoughts on why you shouldn’t run to a colorist right after discovering gray hair. In February 2019, the actress posted a selfie in which she showed off the silvery strands.

I’m proud of my gray hair – she wrote.

Demi Moore, 57

The actress often appears at social events with white strands. So on isolation, Demi decided not to do anything with regrown roots until beauty salons reopen, and proudly showed her gray hair in photos and videos.

Diane Keaton, 74

The actress, who has been blonde all her life, first showed off all-gray curls at the 2014 Golden Globes. Since then, the star refuses to wear makeup, even for movie roles.













Jamie Lee Curtis, 61

In interviews, Jamie often said that she could not wait for the moment when her head was covered with gray hair. The fact is that the actress simply adores natural highlighting, and calls her gray hair “salt and pepper”.

The inspiration came when I was sitting in a hairdresser and thought, “What am I doing by applying a chemical to my head, which is literally on fire?” She told Everyday Health in 2017.

Judy Dench, 85

It seems that it is already impossible to imagine Judy Dench without gray hair. She wears gray hair with a golden shimmer.

Meryl Streep, 71

Fans of the actress loved her transformation for the iconic role of Miranda Priestley in The Devil Wears Prada. Then the star first appeared on the screen with completely gray hair. At the beginning of his career, Streep had golden blonde curls, but a couple of years ago, the star refused to dye and proudly displays silver strands.

Glenn Close, 73

The actress by her example proves that gray hair is beautiful and sexy. Glenn has been walking with noble gray hair for nine years and does not complex at all about this.

I think people don’t understand that you keep your sexuality until you die. It doesn’t depend on appearance, – she said in an interview.

Stacy London, 51

An American stylist, fashion consultant, writer and magazine editor told Into The Gloss that she had psoriasis, which gave her complications. It provoked a sore throat when she was a child, and after that she developed a gray strand.

At first there was a deep sense of self-doubt. Now I am proud of my peculiarity, this is my feature. I go to the colorist and say: “You can do whatever you want with my hair, but just don’t paint over this gray strip. It’s part of me!” – she admitted in an interview.

Lily Allen, 35

During the period of self-isolation, the singer did not have the opportunity to visit her hairdresser, and she also did not mask the regrown roots with concealer. The star approached this with humor and decided to make fun of herself. She posted a photo on her Instagram page with gray hair clearly visible, and added a cute emoji with her grandmother in the description.