Salma Hayek revealed the secret of the sex scene in “Desperate” with Banderas: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

Actress Salma Hayek revealed the secret of the sex scene in Robert Rodriguez’s action movie Desperate starring Antonio Banderas. She spoke in detail about filming an erotic episode on the Armchair Expert podcast.

“The love scene was not in the script. She was demanded to be inserted by the studio when she saw the chemistry [между мной и Бандерасом]… And it was very, very difficult for me, ”Hayek admitted.

The actress added that the scene was filmed with the participation of only four people – only director Robert Rodriguez and his then wife, producer of the film Elizabeth Avellan, were on the set with her and Banderas. “I’ve never done anything like this before. And so, right before filming began, I started whimpering. I repeated that I was afraid. In particular, I was afraid of Antonio. He acted like a real gentleman and we are still close friends! But he was very … free. For him it seemed to be no problem at all, and it scared me just to be near him, ”she said.









“I was so ashamed that I started crying. They all behaved great, but I never let go of the towel. And they tried to make me laugh, but I started crying again, ”Hayek recalled. She felt that it was difficult for her to get used to the role, because she did not stop thinking about the fact that her father and brother would see this scene.

Desperate with Hayek and Banderas was released in 1995.