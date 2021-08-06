Selena Gomez on the set of Murders in the Same Building in New York: new photos

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 28, is now continuing to star in Murders in the Same Building, which is slated to premiere this year. Filming takes place in New York, where the star now spends most of the time. Yesterday the paparazzi were on the set and filmed Selena at work.

Gomez was in a good mood, smiled a lot and talked with her colleague on the set – the famous actor Martin Short.

The series will focus on three strangers in whose apartment building in New York a murder takes place. Passionate about investigations and crime stories, they team up to find out what happened. Despite the gripping plot, the show promises to be comedic, so it’s no surprise that Gomez laughed a lot on the set.



Selena Gomez and Martin Short

The last few months have been very fruitful for Selena in a working sense: she starred for gloss, released new musical works and did not forget about her acting career. So far, the star is focused on work, but admits that she is already ready for changes in her personal life.

Honestly, I would just like to start over. I want everything to be completely new. I want someone to love me without looking at my fame,



