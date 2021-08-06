Spencer 2021 photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, plot

New photo of Kristen Stewart from filming “Spencer”

The official photo of the drama “Spencer” was circulated by all the world media. The shot was taken during the filming of a film in Germany. Now the entire film crew is moving to the UK, where work on the tape will continue.

Particular attention was drawn not only to the Lady Dee outfits, but also to the accessories. Kristen Stewart posed so that in the photo you can see an exact copy of Princess Diana’s ring, which Prince Charles gave her for her engagement.



Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana / Photo Just Jared

Now the ring with a blue sapphire is actively worn by Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge demonstrates this iconic jewel at almost every public exit.











Kate Middleton at Dublin Airport / Photo Getty Images

The plot of the film “Spencer”

The drama “Spencer” is based on the story of one of the most difficult weekends of Princess Diana. In 1991, Lady Dee spent Christmas in Norfolk, after which she finally decided to end her marriage with Prince Charles. What made Lady Dee decide to take this step and how she survived the breakup – viewers will see in the fall of 2021.

The film was directed by Pablo Lorraine. Leading roles in the drama “Spencer” he gave:

Kristen Stewart

Jack Farthing

Timothy Spallu

Sally Hawkins

Sean Harris

The audience was ambiguous about the cast of the drama. Particular criticism was caused by Kristen Stewart, which viewers did not see in the role of Princess Diana. However, the first official shots for the film “Spencer” dispelled all doubts that the actress would look organically in the image of Lady Dee.