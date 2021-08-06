Spencer’s film about Princess Diana will be at the Venice Film Festival

It is known that the film was directed by Pablo Larrain, who offered Kristen Stewart the role of Princess Diana. The author of the future tape is convinced that it is this actress, who also has a rebellious character, who will best play Lady Dee in a difficult drama.

Read also Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana: how the actress gets used to this role

“Spencer”: what is known about the film

Back in 2020, Pablo Lorraine made the whole world talk about his future project “Spencer”. This is because moviegoers did not agree with the choice of the main actress of the tape. The network sharply criticized Kristen Stewart, noting that she would not be able to play Lady Dee. But the activity of the haters did not change Pablo Lorraine’s decision.









The movie “Spencer” will tell about one of the most dramatic moments in the life of Princess Diana. By plotLady Dee will be spending 1991 Christmas weekend with the royal family. It is in Norfolk that the princess decides to part ways with Charles.

We are used to the fact that in fairy tales a prince finds a princess, marries, and she becomes a queen. And when she renounces this title, the script of the fairy tale is turned upside down,

– noted Pablo Lorraine.

The film was written by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight.

It’s an energetic and beautiful script. I have admired Knight’s work over the years. I am attracted by how poetically he describes the power of the charisma of Princess Diana,

– notes Pablo Lorraine.

It is known that in addition to “Spencer”, the premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction film “Dune” will take place at the Venice Film Festival, in which Timothy Shalamov and Zenden played the main roles.