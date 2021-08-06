The figure of 54-year-old Salma Hayek in the photo in a swimsuit delighted fans: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

American actress of Mexican descent Salma Hayek shared photos in beachwear from a vacation in Greece and delighted fans. A series of pictures appeared on her Instagram account.

In the above footage, the 54-year-old star poses against the sea in a yellow one-piece swimsuit with a slit at the waist and a long skirt of the same color. Her image was complemented by black sunglasses, gold bracelets and earrings in the form of palms. Hayek was captured with hair gathered in a bun.

In the description for the publication, the actress thanked the fans for the congratulations on her birthday. Subscribers admired her appearance in the comments under the post, which got more than 180 thousand likes in 20 minutes. “You are a beautiful woman with a perfect body,” “Happy birthday, queen!”, “Congratulations, the most beautiful woman in the world,” “You look amazing,” they commented.

Earlier in August, Salma Hayek posted another shot in a bikini. She posed sitting at a blue table in a black swimsuit. In the photo, she is holding a small cup of coffee in her hand. Fans began to write compliments to the slender figure of the actress in the comments.