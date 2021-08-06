The girl showed herself in the video. She is a copy of Keira Knightley, people decided

The blogger showed in the video how she rejoices in the snow, and broke people, because in her they see the British actress Keira Knightley. And now the audience is asking to prove the girl that she definitely did not play in “Pride and Prejudice” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Tiktok user Sibel Damar with the eponymous nickname sibel_damar showed how she reacts to the first snow. In a video published on December 10, the girl makes a parody of Keira Knightley enjoying the first snow in the 21st century. It seems that the actress played so many historical roles that now she herself is often perceived as a woman from the past.

In the video, the blogger as Knightley is whirling under the snow and tasting the rainfall. She admires this weather and cannot decide who is more beautiful: nature or herself. The girl’s facial expressions are very similar to the movements of the British actress’s face (this will be especially noticeable for fans of “Pride and Prejudice”).

Fabulous! Truth! But is it more magnificent than me? No. Who is more beautiful? I’m prettier. I AM BEAUTIFUL.

Cybel continues to walk in the snow and catches various shots in which she looks even more like Keira Knightley.

Look at the gazebo! This gazebo makes me want to cry, – says the girl.

Tiktokersha walks further in the park and jokes that her taxi has arrived. The girl switches the camera and shows the carriage, apparently hinting at the numerous roles of Keira Knightley's historical characters.









At the end of the video, Sybel masterfully copies the actress’s laugh.

@sibel_damarKeira Knightley’s first 21st century snow ❄️ ## kieraknightley ## impressions ## fyp ## snow ## impersonations ## prideandprejudice ## comedy ## UpTheBeat ♬ Dawn Pride and Prejudice Jean Yves Thibaudet – Sibèl Damar

In the comments, people are amazed at the girl’s resemblance to a screen star. Now they are asking to prove Cybel that she is definitely not Keira Knightley.

For the first five seconds, I thought you were Keira Knightley. BEAUTIFUL IN THE WORLD! Rzhu with “BRITISH LAUGHING”. ✨ 👩 🍳

Girl, I really thought that Keira Knightley got used to tiktok! 😂😂😂

So you’re telling me you’re not Keira Knightley.

This is Keira Knightley, and you cannot convince me otherwise.

Some users believe that the girl acted out an episode from the movie “Pride and Prejudice”, where Keira Knightley played Elizabeth Bennet.

I love this scene from Pride and Prejudice.

Kira, do you think you can just download an extended scene from Pride and Prejudice without our knowledge? 😂

