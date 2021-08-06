the name of the second child is kept in the strictest confidence

All about a family of four for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake!

Former collaborator Timberlake’s NSYNC pop group Lance Bass talked about the new addition to the pair on Friday in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. (They also have a 5-year-old son, Silas Randall Timberlake.)

“The baby is cute, of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!” Bass, 41, said as he continued to share with ET’s Katie Krause that he and other members of pop group * NSYNC learned about the baby “before anyone another”.

“Justin and Jessica are very, very happy,” added the Daily Popcast host, “but when asked about the baby’s name, he only joked,“ That’s a good question, but I don’t have any answer yet. Justin would kill me! “

Representatives of 38-year-old Jessica Biel and 39-year-old Timberlake did not comment on the news.

News of the birth of their second child comes a few months after Timberlake and Bill enthusiastically posted the cute moments of raising their son Silas.

In honor of Father’s Day in June, the singer shared a message about his son’s raising and being a role model in light of the ongoing racial injustice brought to the limelight following the death of George Floyd.









“Boys grow up and become fathers. I think about it a lot these days. We are trying to teach our son to love and respect everyone – we teach him that all people are created equal and that no one can be treated differently, because their skin color is somehow different, ”wrote Timberlake.

He also greeted Beal sweetly: “I am grateful to my wife, who made me a father, and in everything she is my beloved person / partner / teacher / friend. I am grateful for my son, who always ALWAYS teaches me. “

And on Mother’s Day in May, Timberlake cordially congratulated his wife Jessica, putting the maximum love and respect in the published post. “You continue to keep me in awe every day. This family exists thanks to your love and sincerity. You dream to share it all. Your boys love you !! ”, he said.

The couple got married in 2012, after which they waited for the birth of their first child in April 2015. Back in April 2018, Bill spoke to Entertainment Tonight and shared her hopes for expanding their family.

“The kids are amazing. They are really challenging, but they are really amazing, ”she said. “I think it would be great to have a big family. I don’t know if this will be in our plans, we’ll see. ”

The daily mail one of the first to report the news about the imminent appearance of the child.