The network has a new photo of Kristen Stewart in the image of Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart

Now 30-year-old actress Kristen Stewart is starring in Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer”, where she plays Princess Diana, and yesterday a new picture of the star appeared on the network in the form of her heroine. In the photo, Kristen poses with a replica of Princess Diana’s famous engagement ring, which is now worn by her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.



Kristen Stewart

And although at first the choice of the actress for the main role was perceived ambiguously by many film fans and critics, now they have changed their minds and agreed that Stewart has perfectly reincarnated into her heroine – her external resemblance to Princess Diana is striking.

Now the shooting of the film is in the final stage – the film crew has moved from Germany to the UK to complete the project. The release date of the film, however, is still unknown.

The film will tell about the weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana, along with the royal family, celebrated Christmas at the estate in Sandringham and decided to divorce Prince Charles.

“Spencer” is an emotional immersion of who Diana was at a turning point in her life. It’s an agonizing effort for her to get back to herself as Diana tries to hold on to what the name Spencer means to her.

– said Kristen Stewart.



Princess Diana







