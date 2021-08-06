The US will re-shoot “Irony of Fate” starring Julia Roberts’s niece

Filming will begin in Boston in the summer of 2021 with young Hollywood actors.

The scriptwriter is working on the picture Tiffany Paulsen, producers Vincent Newman, Vladimir Koshelev and Marina Bespalova… The creative producer of the project was Marius Weisberg… He is also the director of the future film.









The central roles in the film will be performed by Emma Roberts – niece Julia Roberts, Thomas Mann, Garrett Hedlund and Britt Robertson… There is no information about the planned completion date of the project, the press service of the Central Partnership film company reports.

– I am very glad that our Soviet cultural heritage will now become the property of the whole world. I worked on this project for many years and now, finally, thanks to my partner Vladimir Koshelev, we managed to create a brilliant script, – the press service of the film company quotes the words of Marius Weisberg.

2020 marks 45 years since the release of the New Year’s comedy “The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath” directed by Eldar Ryazanov.

