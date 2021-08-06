Friday, August 6, 2021
    These stars are phenomenally similar, but they are not even related. 10 photos | People




    They say that every person in the world has several doubles. Many stars have managed to find their copies among popular celebrities.

    Someone comes up with stories about clones or attributes a similarity to celebrities, accusing them of the same plastic surgery. And many people think that they are real twins. OBOZREVATEL has collected a selection of photos of 10 pairs of stars that are incredibly similar to each other.

    Believe it or not, Amy Adams and Isla Fisher are not related.

    Isla Fisher on the right and Amy Adams on the left.
    Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard are similar as sisters, but they are not relatives at all.

    Bryce Dallas Howard is on the right and Jessica Chastain is on the left.

    Gillian Bell from Bad Girls and Morgan Turner from Jumanji look like twins.

    Morgan Turner on the right and Gillian Bell on the left.

    It is impossible to believe that Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer are not related.

    On the right is Matt Bormer and on the left is Henry Cavill.

    The external resemblance between Zooey Deschanel and singer Katy Perry is undeniable, but this does not bother the artists. Zoey even replaced Katie in the video when the singer was pregnant.




    On the right is Katy Perry and on the left is Zooey Deschanel.

    Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift look like twins.

    On the right is Taylor Swift, and on the left is Karlie Kloss.

    Gabrielle Union is often confused with actress Ajiona Alexus.

    On the right is Angiona Alexus and on the left is Gabrielle Union.

    Actors Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe are considered twins.

    Danielle Radcliffe is on the right and Elijah Wood is on the left.

    Keira Knightley exploited the resemblance to Natalie Portman early in her career. Knightley played the Queen Amidala lookalike in Star Wars.

    Keira Knightley is on the right and Natalie Portman is on the left.

    Blond hair, fair skin and love for laconic dresses unite Gwyneth Paltrow and Miu Wasikovskaya.

    On the right is Mia Wasikowska and on the left is Gwyneth Perlow.

