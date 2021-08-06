These stars are phenomenally similar, but they are not even related. 10 photos | People

They say that every person in the world has several doubles. Many stars have managed to find their copies among popular celebrities.

Someone comes up with stories about clones or attributes a similarity to celebrities, accusing them of the same plastic surgery. And many people think that they are real twins. OBOZREVATEL has collected a selection of photos of 10 pairs of stars that are incredibly similar to each other.

Believe it or not, Amy Adams and Isla Fisher are not related.

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard are similar as sisters, but they are not relatives at all.

Gillian Bell from Bad Girls and Morgan Turner from Jumanji look like twins.

It is impossible to believe that Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer are not related.

The external resemblance between Zooey Deschanel and singer Katy Perry is undeniable, but this does not bother the artists. Zoey even replaced Katie in the video when the singer was pregnant.









Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift look like twins.

Gabrielle Union is often confused with actress Ajiona Alexus.

Actors Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe are considered twins.

Keira Knightley exploited the resemblance to Natalie Portman early in her career. Knightley played the Queen Amidala lookalike in Star Wars.

Blond hair, fair skin and love for laconic dresses unite Gwyneth Paltrow and Miu Wasikovskaya.

