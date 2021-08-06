Tina Kunakey, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and others at the Jacquemus fashion show in Paris

On Wednesday evening, a fashion show of the new collection of the Jacquemus brand took place in Paris. On a bright green podium against the backdrop of the blue walls of the Cité du Cinéma film studio in Saint-Denis, a dozen top models walked: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Adut Akech, Mika Arganaraz, Imaan Hammam, Jill Kortlev, Rihanna van Rompuy and others. There were no less stars in the auditorium: model Tina Kunaki, singer Rosalia, ex-editor-in-chief of the French version of Vogue magazine Karin Roitfeld, fashion model Fay Khadra and many others.

Creative director of the brand Simon Port Jacquemus, who recently got engaged to his lover, explained why this time he decided to hold the fashion show indoors, and not on the street or in a lavender field.

I wanted to focus on clothing, silhouettes, color, fabrics, details and energy of the models. I wanted the scenery this time to be minimalistic and clear, so that they abstractly convey the nature of the mountains, which served as the inspiration for this collection.

The highlight of the collection was cropped tops, which are fastened with one button, and the entire line was made of bright fabrics without prints.









