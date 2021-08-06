Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Edward Norton and others on the Avengers fan poster

The Avengers have become key characters in the MCU since they first came together in the 2012 film of the same name to defeat Loki (Tom Hiddleston). The brave team included Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), but the day before on the Web art appeared that shows what would happen if other actors were invited to cult roles.

The artist with the nickname artoftimetravel presented an alternative universe – his poster featured Tom Cruise as Iron Man, John Krasinski as Cap, Edward Norton as the Hulk, Alexander Skarsgard as Thor, Emily Blunt as Black Widow and Jensen Ackles as Hawkeye … Moreover, each of them is dressed in a costume familiar to the character. With Doctor Strange going to explore the multiverse in Phase 4 of the MCU, it may well turn out that some of these actors will actually get the role. Still, it would be great to see someone else demonstrate their vision of the most powerful heroes on earth.









Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era, and with some of the most important heroes leaving the franchise, it seems like a reunion of the Avengers is impossible, and yet uniting characters from different universes can recreate a team, albeit in an unusual way.

Whether this will actually happen will become clear after the premiere of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which is slated for March 24, 2022.