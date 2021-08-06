what Emma Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow and other celebrities do when everything seems to be lost, HELLO! Russia

Sometimes it seems to us that the earth is about to leave from under our feet, our hands drop, and the smile slips from our face and turns into a displeased grimace. It’s all the fault of stress, which has become an integral part of the life of a modern person: problems at work, in the family, with health. Everyone deals with them in their own way. For example, the heroes of the TV series based on the script by Dmitry Glukhovsky “Topi” flee from their problems to a remote village in the Russian wilderness in order to understand themselves and make a psychological reboot. What will their escape lead to – keep an eye on KinoPoisk HD from January 28. In the meantime, we have selected for you 5 methods of dealing with life’s adversities, proven from the personal experience of celebrities.

Ivan Yankovsky in the TV series “Swamp”

To give vent to emotions in creativity

Creativity helped to survive a difficult parting with her husband-football player Olga Buzova. For a long time, the girl could not recover and suffered from insomnia. A few months after the divorce, Olga changed her image, plunged headlong into work and discovered the singer’s talent. The video for the song “To the Sound of Kisses” was probably watched by the whole country.

My creativity and music helped me to get through a difficult period in my life … and continues to help … I sing about what I feel … about what I dream about … “- Olga said on her Instagram. (The author’s punctuation is preserved – ed.)

Emma Stone, one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood according to Forbes, is helping to cope with panic attacks caused by generalized anxiety disorder. As a child, the girl was afraid to go to school and even visit friends. The psychotherapists and improvisation classes, which are an integral part of the acting profession, help her to keep the situation under control.

As it turned out, acting classes were the best way for me to defeat the monster. Plunging into an illusory world, I stop inventing nonsense in the real world. I started performing in youth theater, doing improvisations. I think improvisation is the antipode of anxiety. It was sketches that allowed me to worry less about difficulties in real life and taught me how to communicate with other people. I think my parents also noticed how beneficial acting was for me, – shared Emma Stone in an interview with WomanHit.

Workout

Sports not only help you lose weight, but also cope with stress. Many celebrities try to lead a healthy lifestyle, someone does it for the sake of staying in good shape, but for someone this is the only effective way to deal with overstrain. For example, handsome Hollywood Channing Tatum, sports and dancing since adolescence help direct his irrepressible energy in the right direction. As a child, the actor was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

And the Russian singer Stas Piekha admitted that for a long time he suffered from drug addiction and related psychological problems. At the moment, Stas has not used drugs for 5 years, he is actively continuing his treatment and has found a new meaning in life. The singer opened his own “JV clinic”, where he helps people fight addictions. And sports help him to cope with the increased level of aggression and lack of hormones for the balanced work of the nervous system, in particular, the musician prefers boxing.









I have a lot of fear suppressed since childhood, it still manifests itself in anger, irritation. And when I, for example, did not get enough sleep or someone knocked me out of the saddle, then I can be aggressive: cut on the road, yell. Boxing, and indeed any kind of martial arts, seems to me to be ideal sports for people with increased aggressiveness, – said Stas Piekha in an interview with The Challenger.

Find a hobby to your liking

Another great way to put your thoughts in order and relax is a hobby. The unsurpassed ballet master Nikolai Tsiskaridze, for example, calms the nerves by embroidering pictures and scarves, which he then gives to friends. The artist calls it something like auto-training (a method of therapy that aims to combat anxiety and psychosomatic disorders through self-relaxation).

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Tom Hanks not only collects vintage typewriters, but also repairs them. At the same time, they do not stand idle on the shelves, the actor writes books, and in 2017 he published a collection of thematic stories “Stories of Outstanding Typewriters”. Sometimes Hanks even takes some of the collection’s exhibits with him to the shooting – this helps the actor to distract and relax.

Try yoga

Eastern beauty Sati Casanova cope with stress and depression using yoga and chanting mantras. 2010 turned out to be a difficult year for the singer – leaving the “Factory”, disappointment in show business and a difficult parting with her boyfriend drove the girl into depression. Sati Casanova was helped by yoga and meditation to save herself from self-destruction, fear of the unknown and find a new path. At the same time, the singer began to first listen, and then she herself performed mantras in Sanskrit just like that, for the soul. And in 2017, Sati decided to create her own team “Sati Ethnica”.

The screenwriter and Hollywood star of the controversial series “Girls” Lena Dunham does not hide that she suffers from obsessive-compulsive personality disorder and increased anxiety. She also copes with stress through yoga and self-discovery. Thanks to the practice of meditation, the actress manages to control herself, calm her nerves and tune in to a positive mood.

Pay attention to proper nutrition

Soviet and Russian musician, songwriter and leader of the groups “Carnival” and “Dynamic” Vladimir Kuzmin copes with clinical depression through proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. And in his free time, the artist visits psychological centers and tells their patients about the system of proper nutrition.

Gwyneth Paltrow, a talented and in-demand Hollywood actress, quit her film career and became seriously interested in proper nutrition after she found out what her body was brought to by constant flights, stress and junk food. Almost 15 years ago, the actress regularly began to worry about headaches and panic attacks. After several examinations, the celebrity formed an extensive list of diagnoses, to combat which, in particular, she was prescribed a diet. Since then, the actress has been promoting an exceptionally healthy lifestyle, publishing her own recipe books and developing dietary systems under her Goop brand.