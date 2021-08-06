What video games do celebrities like – Elon Musk, Megan Fox, Vin Diesel, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Henry Cavill

Video games were once considered a niche hobby for nerds, but a lot has changed over the past decade. Before becoming mainstream, video games have come a long way, from a hobby despised by parents and politicians to a wealthy and respected industry. Even popular show business stars openly confess their love for gaming universes and are happy to share their impressions of their preferred franchises with fans. We will tell you what they play and on what platforms.

Elon Musk

Photo: californiaglobe.com

One of the richest people in the world, a famous businessman and inventor, started programming and studying technology thanks to games. Elon Musk said this at the gaming exhibition E3 2019. “If it were not for them, perhaps I would not have started programming or so much interested in computers. I think this is a huge incentive for children to get involved in technology. People do not yet realize their full potential, ”he said then.







Few people know, but before becoming the founder of PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla and other tech companies, Elon Musk was a game developer. While still a schoolboy, he wrote several small games, and as a programmer even took part in the development of the game Cadillacs and Dinosaurs: The Second Cataclysm, released in 94th. His passion for games did not disappear even when he became famous all over the world. He often talks about games such as Deus Ex, Overwatch, Hearthstone, BioShock, Fallout, Mass Effect, and Cyberpunk 2077. So we can conclude that the inventor loves them. And he does not betray himself – each of them has innovative technologies!

Mila Kunis

Photo: cheatsheet.com

Maybe you didn’t know, but Mila is an avid gambler. Now imagine this cute girl sitting in front of a computer at … World of Warcraft. Yes, the actress started to get to know the industry with the legendary “Vovka”. It’s hard to imagine how she drenched mobs and went on raids, but rumor has it that she has now moved to less time-consuming games. Now she defeats not mobs, but soldiers in the popular military shooter Call of Duty.

Robin Williams

Photo: entertainmentearth.com

The late actor Robin Williams, whose star is featured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was a huge fan of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. He loved video games so much that he named his daughter Zelda, after the popular Nintendo exclusive, The Legend of Zelda. Still, it was Vovka that became for him something more than just a game. He often liked to disappear in it with his son. Not surprisingly, after the actor left this world, the developers of World of Warcraft immortalized the memory of him in their game. This is how a character named Robin appeared, who outwardly resembles Gene from the cartoon “Aladdin”, who was voiced by Robin Williams.

Vin Diesel

Photo: ecranlarge.com

The main star of the films “Fast and Furious” and “Riddick” prefers quality games, ranging from MMOs to traditional first-person shooters. But he has a special love for the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. She sunk into his heart so much that he often launches broadcasts on her and talks about his hobby in various interviews.







In 2002, he founded his own game studio, Tigon Studios, which two years later helped release The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, arguably one of the best and most beautiful games on the original Xbox.

Samuel L. Jackson

Photo: biography.com

The Hollywood actor who is best known for appearing in Marvel films also loves games. He is reportedly a big fan of the GTA, Call of Duty and Fallout series. Jackson even voiced the Tenpenny Police Department officer in GTA: San Andreas – a rogue law enforcement officer who had nothing against selling cocaine and liked to frame those who stood in his way.

Michelle Rodriguez

Photo: twimg.com

The famous American actress, like her partner on the set Vin Diesel, is very fond of games. However, unlike Diesel, she hates complex and drawn-out board games, and prefers dynamic and explosive shooters. You can say thank you to her brother – it was he who hooked her on the Doom series, and she became simply obsessed with shooters. It is unlikely that they will ever get together with Diesel at the same table to play several dungeons in Dungeons & Dragons. But to chop together in Call of Duty? Who knows, maybe that’s what they do.

Drake

Photo: cheatsheet.com

It seems that this Canadian rapper is not climbing off the top of the music charts. But in between making killer hits, he and his friends reportedly enjoy playing Fortnite right in the recording studio. He has repeatedly demonstrated his skill on co-broadcasts with the streamer Ninja. All that remains is to stir up your virtual Fortnite gig. And what, than Drake is worse than Travis Scott and Ariana Grande?

Daniel Craig

Photo: thesun.co.uk







It would be strange to pass by this avid gamer. Yes, the performer of the role of James Bond is very addicted to video games, which he admitted more than once. Moreover, Craig loves games with a large and varied plot, and his favorite franchise is GTA. Although the actor admits that he cannot play it for too long. Numerous murders and car thefts take their toll on his emotional state and he feels lousy.

Megan Fox

Photo: sputniknews.com

One of the most desirable women on the planet, the famous Hollywood actress Megan Fox is a big fan of Mortal Kombat, Call of Duty and Halo. The girl believes that fighting games and shooters are great for training the brain. Even Meghan’s boyfriend can’t beat her in Mortal Kombat. The girl said that they played 40 matches with him, and in all she celebrated success.

Snoop Dog

Photo: shootnrepeat.files

The famous weed and rap lover is probably the most addicted to video games star. He regularly streams, owns a top-end PC and keeps every known modern console at home. Have you noticed how many famous American actors and musicians love Call of Duty? Snoop is no exception. He just drags on her. He was even invited to voice one of the characters in Call of Duty: Ghosts – and Snoop agreed.

Henry Cavill

Photo: zoneofgames.ru

The star of The Witcher series and the performer of the role of Geralt of Rivia is known for his love of computers. In July 2020, he posted on Instagram a video with the assembly of his gaming PC – the recording has collected an incredible number of views and more than a million likes. And six months later, Henry boasted an RTX 3090 graphics card that NVIDIA sent him.







This love for components is not accidental – the famous witcher has repeatedly stated that he prefers PC to all consoles, and loves to play Total War and, of course, The Witcher 3. He went through the third part twice, but it was not enough for the third. Actors are known to be very busy people.

About the rest of the celebrities and their favorite games – in short, so as not to exhaust you with a wall of text:

Outrageous rock performer Marilyn Manson loves Mortal Kombat.

loves Mortal Kombat. Singer and TV presenter Christina Aguilera loves World of Warcraft.

loves World of Warcraft. Former President of the United States Barack Obama prefers Nintendo games.

prefers Nintendo games. Chloe Moretz (“Killer”) plays Dota 2, Assassin’s Creed and Battlefield.

(“Killer”) plays Dota 2, Assassin’s Creed and Battlefield. Actor Zac Efron (“Dad is 17 Again”) is a Halo fan.

(“Dad is 17 Again”) is a Halo fan. Actor Will Arnett (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) plays Call of Duty online.

(“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) plays Call of Duty online. Actress and writer Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian) is a big fan of Nintendo’s consoles and the Pokemon series.

(The Mandalorian) is a big fan of Nintendo’s consoles and the Pokemon series. Actor Zachary Levy (“Shazam”) loves Destiny and Gears of War shooters.

(“Shazam”) loves Destiny and Gears of War shooters. Actor Matthew Perry (“Friends”) is a Fallout fan.

(“Friends”) is a Fallout fan. The actress Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) loves the fun and addicting Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

(Captain Marvel) loves the fun and addicting Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Actor Seth Rogen (The Green Hornet) loves Call of Duty and Street Fighter.

(The Green Hornet) loves Call of Duty and Street Fighter. Justin Bieber loves to play Call of Duty: Black Ops, Mario Kart and Halo.

loves to play Call of Duty: Black Ops, Mario Kart and Halo. Eminem loves shooters. His favorite game is Call of Duty: Black Ops.

loves shooters. His favorite game is Call of Duty: Black Ops. Actress Cameron Diaz (“Charlie’s Angels”) plays World of Warcraft.

(“Charlie’s Angels”) plays World of Warcraft. Actor Justin Theroux (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) can spend hours on the Xbox.

(Star Wars: The Last Jedi) can spend hours on the Xbox. Actress Nicole Gail Anderson (“Gymnasts”) loves Minecraft.

(“Gymnasts”) loves Minecraft. Star of the movie “The Maze Runner” Dylan O’Brien loves Halo.

loves Halo. Rapper Solja Boy drags on Halo, Call of Duty and GTA 5.

drags on Halo, Call of Duty and GTA 5. Favorite game Angelina Jolie (which is completely unsurprising) – Tomb Raider. And she began to play it even before filming the film.

(which is completely unsurprising) – Tomb Raider. And she began to play it even before filming the film. Keanu Reeves (“The Matrix”) is an avid Dota 2 fan.

(“The Matrix”) is an avid Dota 2 fan. Actress Milla Jovovich (“Resident Evil”) is a fan of the Resident Evil series.

(“Resident Evil”) is a fan of the Resident Evil series. Singer Britney Spears uses games to take out his aggression. Therefore, she loves various fighting games and brutal action games.

uses games to take out his aggression. Therefore, she loves various fighting games and brutal action games. And here Rihanna, on the contrary, he does not like violent games and adores Guitar Hero.

on the contrary, he does not like violent games and adores Guitar Hero. Actor Hugh Jackman (“Wolverine”) loves to play Minecraft.

(“Wolverine”) loves to play Minecraft. Hollywood director Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings”) has a soft spot for shooters and, in particular, for Doom, which he has been playing since 1993.







And a little about Russian-speaking celebrities:

Actor Gosha Kutsenko turned out to be a huge Warcraft fan.

turned out to be a huge Warcraft fan. Comedian Mikhail Galustyan likes to play Overwatch on console.

likes to play Overwatch on console. Trainer Askold Zapashny loves several game episodes. Among them are DOOM, Diablo, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, and Warcraft.

loves several game episodes. Among them are DOOM, Diablo, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, and Warcraft. Singer Egor Creed spends a lot of time on CS: GO.

spends a lot of time on CS: GO. Russian hip-hop artist Kizaru also loves CS: GO very much.

also loves CS: GO very much. Morgenstern fan of Minecraft and loves STALKER

fan of Minecraft and loves STALKER Alexander Pushnoy used to play a lot of DOOM and Starcraft.

used to play a lot of DOOM and Starcraft. The leader of the musical group “Nogu svelo!” Maxim Pokrovsky Is a longtime fan of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Is a longtime fan of Microsoft Flight Simulator. DJ Smash he is Andrey Shirman , drags on from GTA.

he is , drags on from GTA. TV presenter Tutta Larsen prefers logic games where you need to think a lot with your head – The Room, Mist and Machinarium.