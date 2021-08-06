“Whatever you feel is okay”

The topic of mental health is becoming more and more relevant. In the US, May has even been named Mental Health Awareness Month. Actress Emma Stone did not stand aside and recorded a video message where she shared her thoughts on mental problems and ways to overcome them.

The actress is sure that these problems began to be felt especially acutely by society with the onset of the pandemic. For a long time, people sat in their homes, and only now life is slowly starting to return to its former course. But it can be difficult to rebuild and return to the usual regime: “The last year was very frightening and difficult, now even returning to the previous rhythm of life can cause a lot of different emotions. Whatever you feel is normal, ”Stone says.









Emma Stone is sure that in every person’s life there are difficult periods, moments of sadness and despair, the main thing is to admit your condition and talk about your feelings with loved ones: “I want to remind you that every person is struggling with sadness, anxiety or fears when faced with change in the broadest sense of the word. And here it is important not to stop talking about how you feel, as well as to share your emotions with people with whom you feel safe. “

